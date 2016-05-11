Alec Bruice: California Realtors Lobby for Private Property Rights

Real Estate

Every year, the California Association of Realtors hosts Legislative Day as an opportunity for California Realtors to go to the Capitol, hear from the state’s top political leaders, learn more about issues affecting the real estate industry, network with other real estate professionals and meet with their elected officials.

On April 27th, members of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, along with Realtors from around the State, attended Legislative Day in Sacramento in order to fight for private property rights.

Highlights of the day included the morning briefing, when Gov. Jerry Brown was the keynote speaker. The speech was followed by legislative office visits, where the 2,300 Realtors in attendance met with their state legislators to address the following three issues:

Assembly Bill 2693

C.A.R. is sponsoring legislation to change the super-priority status of so-called “PACE” (Property Assessed Clean Energy) loans and to require disclosures to consumers before they obtain such a loan.

Existing law provides for the Truth in lending RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID), which is intended to allow an “apples to apples” comparison shopping of all loan products.

PACE assessments are not technically “loans,” but voluntary assessments secured by real property, and are not required to provide any standardized disclosure.

Current law also gives PACE assessments “super-priority” status over other recorded obligations, and lenders are requiring these “super liens” to be paid off before new financing can be obtained.

Assembly Bill 2693 would require a property owner participating in a PACE program to be provided with the equivalent of a TRID disclosure, among other things, and would give the PACE assessment its priority established as of the date of recordation instead of the super-priority.

C.A.R. is sponsoring AB 2693 to protect home financing and preserve PACE loans.

You may not have heard of a PACE loan here in Santa Barbara County because several years ago the County of Santa Barbara implemented emPower Central Coast, which helps homeowners countywide overcome obstacles to making energy saving improvements to their homes.

By making home upgrade projects easier and more affordable through incentives, financing, qualified contractors and expert energy advice, emPower helps homeowners be more comfortable in their homes by lowering their utility bills.

For more information about emPower Central Coast, please visit www.empowersbc.org.

Assembly Bill 2760

C.A.R. is sponsoring AB 2760 to statutorily distinguish between a medically necessary companion or support animal and other pets. AB 2760 will allow tenants to keep a support animal on the property provided that the tenant has a prescription validating the need for the support animal from a California-licensed mental health professional.

The tenant must also comply with all federal, state and local requirements related to the support animal. AB 2760 clarifies current law to prevent illegitimate claims for support animals in rental housing from threatening the protections for those with legitimate needs.

Senate Bill 1053

C.A.R. is opposing SB 1053, because it requires, under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, that property owners who rent their properties participate in what has always been the voluntary Section 8 Housing program.

Under SB 1053, every residential rental property owner will be forced to contract with the local housing authority and accept Section 8 housing vouchers to pay a portion of their rent without regard to the property owner’s specific circumstances.

By mandating that property owners participate in Section 8, SB 1053 strips property owners of their freedom to contract, or not, related to their property and unreasonably interferes with private property rights.

Realtors play a critical role in promoting good bills and stopping bad legislation related to the real estate industry.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.