Alec Bruice: Homeowners Are Doing Their Part to Save Water

Sports

Homeowners in Southern California have been particularly hit hard by drought mandates.

For instance, single-family homeowners have responded by replacing 150 million square feet of lawn in an effort to avoid fines or surcharges on their bills, according to the state data.

Residents in California racked up water conservation numbers that defied expectations — a 27 percent reduction in June and 31.3 percent in July.

While single-family homeowners have sacrificed their lawns and are doing their part to save water, multi-family residents are lagging far behind.

WegoWise, a Boston-based building efficiency software provider, released findings recently from a two-year study of water efficiency in multi-family buildings.

On average, California apartment buildings used 6 percent less water in the first half of 2015 compared to the first half of 2013, Baron Singh, the company's founder and CTO, told C.A.R.

"Typically, multi-family building owners pay for their buildings' water bills rather than passing on costs to tenants," Singh said. "Without that financial incentive, residents often do not conserve water through behavioral changes.

"Apartment building owners that do implement targeted upgrades can meet statewide goals while lowering utility expenses and boosting cash flow: a pretty compelling incentive."

(Taken from California Association of Realtors)

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.