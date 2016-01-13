Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:17 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports

Alec Bruice: Homeowners Are Doing Their Part to Save Water

By Alec Bruice | January 13, 2016 | 10:42 a.m.

Homeowners in Southern California have been particularly hit hard by drought mandates.

For instance, single-family homeowners have responded by replacing 150 million square feet of lawn in an effort to avoid fines or surcharges on their bills, according to the state data.

Residents in California racked up water conservation numbers that defied expectations — a 27 percent reduction in June and 31.3 percent in July.

While single-family homeowners have sacrificed their lawns and are doing their part to save water, multi-family residents are lagging far behind.

WegoWise, a Boston-based building efficiency software provider, released findings recently from a two-year study of water efficiency in multi-family buildings.

On average, California apartment buildings used 6 percent less water in the first half of 2015 compared to the first half of 2013, Baron Singh, the company's founder and CTO, told C.A.R.

"Typically, multi-family building owners pay for their buildings' water bills rather than passing on costs to tenants," Singh said. "Without that financial incentive, residents often do not conserve water through behavioral changes.

"Apartment building owners that do implement targeted upgrades can meet statewide goals while lowering utility expenses and boosting cash flow: a pretty compelling incentive."

(Taken from California Association of Realtors)

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 