Alec Bruice: Join HUD, Local Communites and More in Celebrating Fair Housing Month

Real Estate

Every April, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, local communities, fair housing advocates and fair housing organizations across the country commemorate Fair Housing Month by hosting a variety of activities that enhance Americans’ awareness of their fair housing rights, highlight HUD’s fair housing enforcement efforts and emphasize the importance of ending housing discrimination.

HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.

This year, the nation celebrates the 48th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the landmark law that was passed one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968.

“A core belief of our values as Americans is the idea that every person deserves a fair chance to secure safe and stable housing,” said HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

“Your race, how you get around, the size of your family, whether you come from another country, if you are a man or a woman or whatever your religious beliefs are should never hinder your housing goals,” Castro said. “I am proud of the work our fair housing staff does every day in conjunction with our state and local partners to ensure that everyone’s fair housing rights are honored.”

Through an array of enforcement activities, fair housing policy initiatives and education and outreach efforts HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity continues to take action against individuals and housing providers that discriminate based on one or more of the Fair Housing Act’s seven protected classes: race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.

“Nearly 50 years after it was passed, the Fair Housing Act remains a powerful tool to ensure housing providers give every person an equal chance to find the home that is right for them, without prejudice or discrimination,” said Gustavo Velasquez, HUD assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity.

As members of the National Association of Realtors, we have made a commitment to equal treatment — not just because it’s the law but as part of the Realtors Code of Ethics, which is enforced at the national, state and local levels.

*Taken from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Association of Realtors.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.