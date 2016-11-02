Alec Bruice: Millennials Driving Housing Market

Half of today's U.S. homebuyers are under age 36 and reflect an increasingly racially diverse middle class, according to the first annual Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends.

As the U.S. housing market nears full recovery and the Millennial generation matures, 47 percent of people buying and 63 percent of those selling a home are doing so for the first time.

These new buyers, sellers and homeowners have old-fashioned aspirations, seeking a home that is both a good investment and a reflection of themselves. And they instinctively turn to internet research and social networks on and offline, approaching home ownership with both savviness and caution.

"We knew the Millennial generation was playing an increasingly large role in the housing market," said Dr. Svenja Gudell, Zillow chief economist. "But this consumer research allows us to get a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at how their expectations and approach are playing out in the housing market.

"These young adults came of age during a recession, but they are buying their first homes in a high-priced and fast-paced market. They're using every available resource, including online research and real estate professionals, and taking on the challenge with gusto," Gudell said.

"Young homebuyers and sellers share their grandparents' romantic notions about homeownership, and we're finally seeing their home buying dreams come true in the data," said Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Group chief marketing officer.

"These savvy consumers are doing things differently: they juggle shopping for homes to buy and rent at the same time, and they bring deep research and their vast social networks to the process," he said.

Here are some key findings from the report:

• While shopping for a home, 52 percent of buyers said they also considered renting, and only 46 percent of buyers got the first home on which they made an offer, demonstrating that in today's fast-moving market, disappointment and competition are now part of the process.

• While 56 percent of buyers save up for a down payment a little at a time, 32 percent find savings are not enough and rely on other sources, such as gifts, loans, and cashing in their retirement savings.

• First-time buyers rent longer than previous generations. When they do buy, they typically spend just as much as Baby Boomers on a home that is only slightly smaller than homes purchased by repeat buyers.

• It's not just Millennials who are shopping online for real estate. Nine out of 10 buyers and sellers under 65 depend on both real-estate agents and online sites and apps.

• Most Americans (83 percent) want a single-family home, and more than half (52 percent) live in the suburbs. Of home-owning Millennials, 47 percent live in the suburbs.

Taken from the California Association of Realtors®

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.