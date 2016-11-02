Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:08 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Alec Bruice: Millennials Driving Housing Market

By Alec Bruice | November 2, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

Half of today's U.S. homebuyers are under age 36 and reflect an increasingly racially diverse middle class, according to the first annual Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends.

As the U.S. housing market nears full recovery and the Millennial generation matures, 47 percent of people buying and 63 percent of those selling a home are doing so for the first time.

These new buyers, sellers and homeowners have old-fashioned aspirations, seeking a home that is both a good investment and a reflection of themselves. And they instinctively turn to internet research and social networks on and offline, approaching home ownership with both savviness and caution.

"We knew the Millennial generation was playing an increasingly large role in the housing market," said Dr. Svenja Gudell, Zillow chief economist. "But this consumer research allows us to get a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at how their expectations and approach are playing out in the housing market.

"These young adults came of age during a recession, but they are buying their first homes in a high-priced and fast-paced market. They're using every available resource, including online research and real estate professionals, and taking on the challenge with gusto," Gudell said.

"Young homebuyers and sellers share their grandparents' romantic notions about homeownership, and we're finally seeing their home buying dreams come true in the data," said Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Group chief marketing officer.

"These savvy consumers are doing things differently: they juggle shopping for homes to buy and rent at the same time, and they bring deep research and their vast social networks to the process," he said.

Here are some key findings from the report:

    • While shopping for a home, 52 percent of buyers said they also considered renting, and only 46 percent of buyers got the first home on which they made an offer, demonstrating that in today's fast-moving market, disappointment and competition are now part of the process.

    • While 56 percent of buyers save up for a down payment a little at a time, 32 percent find savings are not enough and rely on other sources, such as gifts, loans, and cashing in their retirement savings.

    • First-time buyers rent longer than previous generations. When they do buy, they typically spend just as much as Baby Boomers on a home that is only slightly smaller than homes purchased by repeat buyers.

    • It's not just Millennials who are shopping online for real estate. Nine out of 10 buyers and sellers under 65 depend on both real-estate agents and online sites and apps.

    • Most Americans (83 percent) want a single-family home, and more than half (52 percent) live in the suburbs. Of home-owning Millennials, 47 percent live in the suburbs.

Taken from the California Association of Realtors®

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 