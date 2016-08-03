Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Alec Bruice

Alec Bruice: New Poll Shows Housing Remains a Priority for Most Americans

By Alec Bruice | August 3, 2016 | 4:47 p.m.

An overwhelming 4 out of 5 Americans believe that owning a home is a good investment, according to a recent poll commissioned by the National Association of Home Builders to gauge public sentiment on the value of homeownership and government programs that encourage homeownership and housing production.

A nationwide survey of more than 2,800 registered voters was conducted July 22-24 by the polling firm Morning Consult.

“The survey shows that most Americans believe that owning a home remains an integral part of the American dream and that policymakers need to take active steps to encourage and protect homeownership,” said the association’s chairman, Ed Brady, a home builder and developer from Bloomington, Ill.

Among the key findings:

» 82 percent rate “a home for you to live in” a good or excellent investment (the highest of six choices), far ahead of the second option, retirement accounts, at 67 percent.

» 81 percent of 18-29-year-olds want to buy a home.

» 72 percent support the government providing tax incentives to encourage homeownership.

» 46 percent say now is a good time to buy a home, twice the 23 percent who say it is not.

» 36 percent would like to buy a home in the next three years.

» Among those polled, 55 percent said the biggest obstacle to buying a home was finding a home at an affordable price, followed by 50 percent who cited insufficient savings for a down payment and 41 percent who reported difficulty getting approved for a home loan.

The survey was evenly split on which presidential candidate would be best for housing.

Thirty-eight percent of the respondents cited Hillary Clinton, 37 percent Donald Trump and 25 percent reported “don’t know” or “no opinion.”

*Taken from the California Association of Realtors.

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

