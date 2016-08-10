Alec Bruice: New Young Professionals Network to Participate in August ‘Month of Giving’

Real Estate

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors recently established a local chapter of the Young Professionals Network.

Young professionals are the future of the real estate business. In a field where the average age is 52, younger real estate practitioners often strive for a way to connect with each other and tap into valuable resources that will help them succeed in business.

In 2006, the National Association of Realtors launched YPN as a way to help the younger generation of realtors build a stronger link with the real estate industry.

Age is not a factor for any member of YPN, rather, it’s a mindset. Any realtors who thinks he or she would benefit from YPN membership is welcome to join.

While the core principles of YPN include fostering new leadership roles for realtors with their local, state and national associations and learning from one another by attending social networking and educational events, the SBAOR chapter of YPN is primarily focused on the third core principle: Becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of realtor professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

The recent launch of SBAOR YPN coincides with the California Association of Realtors YPN Month of Giving in August.

YPN chapters throughout the state are participating this month in making a difference in their communities by participating in a charitable activity or community service event.

SBAOR YPN’s event will be a beach clean-up. Members will be out in force picking up trash the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20, along East Beach, from the volleyball courts to Sterns Warf.

Current members of SBAOR YPN include Marcos Lazaro, Brianna Johnson and David Magid of Village Properties; Ali Evans, Jordan Robinson and Casey O’Toole of Keller Williams Realty; Brittany Lough and Nicole Eva of Compass; Jessica Sessions of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Arielle Assur of Coldwell Banker; Austin Lampson of On Q Financial; and Justin Dees of Caliber Home Loans.

August will not be the only Month of Giving for SBAOR YPN. Stay tuned for other charitable/community service events hosted by YPN throughout the year.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.