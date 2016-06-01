Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Alec Bruice

Real Estate

Alec Bruice: Realtors Applaud Gov. Brown’s ‘Build by Right’ Housing Proposal

By Alec Bruice | June 1, 2016 | 3:17 p.m.

The California Association of Realtors has put its support behind a “build by right” proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown that would create a voluntary permit streamlining approval process for developers to use.

“With a historically low homeownership rate of 54 percent and record high rents, the dream of owning a home in California has become increasingly more difficult to attain,” said C.A.R. President Pat “Ziggy” Zicarelli. “C.A.R. recognizes the urgency of California’s housing crisis and fully supports Gov. Brown’s efforts to reduce development costs and improve the pace of housing production. We encourage the Legislature to include this proposal in its final state budget.”

Gov. Brown’s proposal, in the May revision to the 2016-17 budget, includes a “build by right” proposal, which would make the process of obtaining permit approval simpler for developers.

The proposal will exempt from detailed local government reviews developments already zoned and approved for housing when 5-20 percent of the newly constructed units are set aside for low-income residents.

Additionally, C.A.R. previously announced its support for a $1.3 billion proposal by the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee to invest a portion of our state’s budget surplus to address the state’s housing crisis. C.A.R. formed an Affordable Workforce Housing Task Force to examine existing policies in California designed to expand the availability of “affordable housing” and to make recommendations to increase the availability of affordable work force housing in California.

Leading the way in California real estate for more than 110 years, the California Association of Realtors is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with 185,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate.

*Taken from the California Association of Realtors.

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 