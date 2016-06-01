Alec Bruice: Realtors Applaud Gov. Brown’s ‘Build by Right’ Housing Proposal

Real Estate

The California Association of Realtors has put its support behind a “build by right” proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown that would create a voluntary permit streamlining approval process for developers to use.

“With a historically low homeownership rate of 54 percent and record high rents, the dream of owning a home in California has become increasingly more difficult to attain,” said C.A.R. President Pat “Ziggy” Zicarelli. “C.A.R. recognizes the urgency of California’s housing crisis and fully supports Gov. Brown’s efforts to reduce development costs and improve the pace of housing production. We encourage the Legislature to include this proposal in its final state budget.”

Gov. Brown’s proposal, in the May revision to the 2016-17 budget, includes a “build by right” proposal, which would make the process of obtaining permit approval simpler for developers.

The proposal will exempt from detailed local government reviews developments already zoned and approved for housing when 5-20 percent of the newly constructed units are set aside for low-income residents.

Additionally, C.A.R. previously announced its support for a $1.3 billion proposal by the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee to invest a portion of our state’s budget surplus to address the state’s housing crisis. C.A.R. formed an Affordable Workforce Housing Task Force to examine existing policies in California designed to expand the availability of “affordable housing” and to make recommendations to increase the availability of affordable work force housing in California.

*Taken from the California Association of Realtors.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.