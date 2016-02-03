Alec Bruice: Realtors Succeed in Protecting Homeowners From Hidden Tax

Real Estate

Thanks to the efforts of California Association of Realtors members, realtors have stopped the mortgage tax hidden in H.R. 22, the Surface Transportation Reauthorization and Reform Act of 2015.

The bill was signed by President Obama in December 2015 without an extension of the higher guarantee-fees (g-fees) set to expire in 2021.

The extension of g-fees, which were a disguised tax, would have gone to pay for transportation infrastructure projects and could have cost average California home buyers more than $8,100 over the life of their mortgage on a new home purchase or refinance and further erode housing affordability.

As an example using real numbers, buyers purchasing a median California priced home of $489,560 using a typical conforming loan with a 20 percent down payment would have paid an additional $8,100.

In Santa Barbara, this figure would have been significantly higher.

C.A.R. members called and wrote to their Congressmemebers in a call-for-action campaign that began in August 2015.

More than 30,000 C.A.R. members, 20 percent of C.A.R.’s membership, contacted their representative. Their turnout was greater that the efforts of any other state association of realtors throughout the country.

C.A.R. represents over 180,000 real estate professionals and is the largest state trade association in the country. This action is just one example of what realtors do to protect homeowner’s private property rights.

Taken from California Association of Realtors.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.