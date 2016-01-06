Alec Bruice: A Warm Welcome From SBAOR’s 2016 President

Real Estate

Hello, I am Alec Bruice, the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

I am excited to begin the new year with a talented group of Realtors who serve our association on the board of directors: President-elect David Kim, vice president Adrienne Schuele, secretary and treasurer Andy Alexander, past president Reyne Stapelmann, Janet Caminite, Justin Corrado, Marcos Lazaro, Stuart Morse, Jordan Robinson, Thomas Schultheis, Jean Sedar, Doug Van Pelt and affiliate director Justin Dees.

As members of a volunteer organization, these professionals give their time and energy selflessly to make our association and our industry better for all our members.

I grew up in Santa Barbara and attended local schools: Mountain View Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High School, Dos Pueblos High School and UC Santa Barbara.

I graduated from the New England School of Law in 1996. Boston was a great city in which to spend three years, but it also made me want to return to Santa Barbara.

After a 10-year career of juries, judges and opposing counsel, I decided a career change was in order. In 2006, I joined the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and began my career as a Realtor.

One of the most rewarding experiences in my career has been working for the past six years with the association staff, headed by association executive Bob Hart, and my fellow board and committee members.

In 2016, we will continue our mission — to provide the tools, resources and advocacy for our members’ success — and to be a strong and effective advocate for property rights and home ownership.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.