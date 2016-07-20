Alec Bruice: SBAOR Golf Tournament Raises $57,000 to Benefit Sarah House

Real Estate

As president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, I am pleased to announce the 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament exceeded expectations by raising $57,000 to benefit Sarah House.

The amount surpasses last year’s tournament total of $38,000, which was donated to Katie’s FUNd.

The 2016 Golf Tournament benefiting Sarah House provided a great opportunity to channel the resources and community reach of the SBAOR while at the same time having fun.

Sarah House offers end-of-life care for low income and homeless men and women of the Santa Barbara Community. The nonprofit continues its original mission by providing for men and women with HIV/AIDS as well.

Founded in 1989 by Alice Heath, Sarah House has continued to touch the lives of many Santa Barbara residents through “extraordinary kindness.”

SBAOR has a rich history of fundraising work dating as far back as 1917. This form of fundraising has always been a contributing factor to the success of the association and the surrounding community.

SBAOR continues to partner with local organizations to help preserve the integral role they play in our community.

I want to personally thank Drew Wakefield of the events committee and Kasey Gilles of SBAOR as well as the entire events committee for all of their hard work that made this donation possible: Marisa Holly, Todd Hull, Lee Hung, Maria Jimenez, Terre Lapman, Martha McNair, Sylvia Miller, Guy Rivera, Sarah Sinclair, Stan Tabler, Robert Walsmith Jr. and Rick Wilson.

Thanks also to all of the participants of the 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, our sponsors and all of our 1,200 members who made this achievement possible.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors serves as a liaison between our members and the community. It is dedicated to enhancing association members’ ability to conduct their real estate business by providing education, tools and resources.

SBAOR wants members to be successful in order to bring quality and a professional standard to homebuyers and sellers in their real estate transactions.

Visit SBAOR.org for more information.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.