Alec Bruice: The Realtor Difference

Real Estate

All real estate professionals are not created equal. The National Association of Realtors estimates that over 2 million people hold real estate licenses in the United States, but only about 1 million of them have earned the Realtor distinction.

Through membership in their national, state and local Realtor associations, Realtors gain numerous opportunities to enhance their educational and professional development. They also are required to adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Why Use a Realtor?

Selling a home is a complex process involving what is likely to be your most prized financial asset. Enacting a smooth transaction for your home’s full value requires the expertise of a Realtor whose extensive training has prepared him or her to generate the best possible results on your behalf.

Just like you shouldn’t treat a broken leg without a doctor or handle a major legal dispute without an attorney, it’s unwise to sell your home without the professional assistance of a Realtor.

Naturally, every seller wants to reap the highest return from the sale. It’s tempting to sell the home on your own, thereby saving the Realtor’s fees. However, a study conducted by the National Association of Realtors found that 82 percent of real estate sales result from Realtor contacts with previous clients, referrals and other sources.

Additionally, the association concluded that most homes sell for 3-9.5 percent more when sold through a Realtor.

Selling your home with a Realtor yields abundant advantages, including the following:

Realtors have access to Multiple Listing Services (MLS) to disseminate information about your property to thousands of consumers. They also have other marketing vehicles at their disposal, such as open houses and referral networks.

Through your Realtor’s marketing efforts, a much broader range of qualified buyers will be informed of your property’s availability.

As a seasoned pro at negotiation skills and tactics, your Realtor can maintain objectivity in assessing buyers’ proposals and developing offers and counteroffers.

Throughout the transaction, including appraisals, inspections and legally binding agreements, you can depend on your Realtor’s know-how to avoid any pitfalls.

Sales transactions comprise intricate legal and regulatory requirements. Realtors are familiar with the regulations and can help you understand and adhere to them.

Realtors work with their clients to address home improvements and tips that will enhance the home's salability, and they offer extensive, professional sales training.

How Do I Find a Realtor?

The California Association of Realtors has a membership of more than 165,000 broker/owners and sales professionals who have received extensive training in conducting real estate transactions in the Golden State.

To find a Realtor in your area, browse www.SBAOR.com.

*Taken from the California Association of Realtors.

— Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.