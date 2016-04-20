Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Alec Bruice: When It Comes to Housing Options, It’s Time to Think Green

By Alec Bruice | April 20, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

Our Nation celebrates Earth Day on April 22, which is a day to commemorate and focus on the environment. Earth Day was founded as a result of the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara.  

In honor of Earth Day, the real estate industry is thinking green and is dedicated to reducing energy consumption and helping consumers save on energy costs.

The California Association of Realtors recently established the Realtor’s Energy Audit Program, which provides up to a $250 rebate on a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) home energy audit conducted by a certified HERS rater.  

A home energy audit helps you identify improvements that you can make to your home to reduce your monthly utility bills. Improving the energy efficiency of your new home is a great way to counter rising energy costs and make your home more affordable.  

Participating in the Realtor’s Energy Audit Program not only makes good financial sense but also makes good green sense, too.

C.A.R.’s Housing Affordability Fund is dedicating $250,000 towards this effort to help California homebuyers REAP great rewards.

The home building industry is responding to what home buyers want by offering greater efficiency in the design and function of the home.  

“Today’s new homes include features that will help homeowners reduce energy consumption and enhance the conveniences of modern living,” said Ed Brady, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Bloomington, Ill. “Our builders are telling us that energy efficiency continues to be a top demand from consumers.”

NAHB recently surveyed builders about the features they are most likely to include in new homes they build this year.

Four of the top 10 features focused on energy efficiency are low-E windows, Energy Star-rated appliances and windows and programmable thermostats. These features correspond to the list of features that consumers say are most important to them as well.  

According to NAHB’s latest survey of home buyer preferences, Energy Star appliances and windows, as well as an Energy Star rating for the entire house, are among the top five most-wanted features.

In fact, home buyers are willing to pay more for a home if they can get lower utility costs in return. On average, they will pay an additional $10,732 up front to save $1,000 a year in utilities.

When buying a home, thinking green will not only help the environment, it will also help your wallet.

*Taken from the California Association of Realtors.

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

