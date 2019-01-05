Alec Marchand’s Cannon Volley Ignites Bishop Diego to 5-1 Victory

Boys Soccer

Alec Marchand hit a specatular volley from outside the penalty area for the go-ahead goal, sparking Bishop Diego to a 5-1 win over visiting Foothill Tech in a Frontier League boys soccer match on Saturday.

Jack Luckhurst tied the score with his 13th goal in just five matches before Marchand unleashed his cannon shot.

“I’ve seen a lot of great goals, EPL (English Premier League) included, and this was top ten” said Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst

Adam Luckhurst added a third goal before the half.

Bishop continued to pressure the Foothill Tech defense in the second half, and the work was rewarded with goals from Luke Williams and Adam Luckhurst.

Coach Luckhurst praised the midfield work of Adam Luckhurst and Williams and the solid performance from the back four of Chris Mesipam, Brendon Carlyle, Daniel Giannini and Michael Luckhurst.

“This was a building block and a good win," Coach Luckhurst said. "The boys are receiving world-class coaching every day from coach Christie Gates-Bowes. Having him, Billy Gallagher and Justin Vom Steeg on the sidelines is invaluable.

"I am excited by the progress the team has made and Tuesday’s league game against Thacher will be a good measure of our progress to date.”

Bishop and Thacher are both 2-0 in league play.

