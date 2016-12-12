Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Alejandra Alvarez, Cory Blau Honored as Athletes of the Week

Carpinteria High girls soccer star and Westmont men's basketball standout claim final awards of 2016

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 12, 2016 | 3:33 p.m.

Carpinteria High’s Alejandra Alvarez and Westmont College’s Cory Blau had the finishing touch in games last week.

Alvarez scored five goals in two matches for the Carpinteria girls soccer team and Blau poured in 28 points, including some clutch baskets down the stretch in regulation time and the second overtime of Westmont's conference-opening men's basketball win at The Master’s College.

Alejandra Alvarez, Carpinteria soccer. Click to view larger
Alejandra Alvarez, Carpinteria soccer.
Cory Blau, Westmont basketball. Click to view larger
Cory Blau, Westmont basketball.

Their performances earned the pair Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Alvarez started her week with a two-goal performance in a loss against Foothill Tech and followed that with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over St. Bonaventure.

“She has been a spark plug whenever she is on the field,” her coach Charles Bryant said.  “Just a great girl who is on fire right now and will hopefully continue to lead us in the right direction when league starts in a few weeks.”

Blau came up huge during crunch time in Westmont’s 84-79 win at previously undefeated The Master’s. In the final minute of regulation play, he converted on a three-point play and hit a game-tying jumper to send the game into overtime at 65-65. The senior guard scored four points in the second overtime to help the 10-1 Warriors win the game.

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for the award include Noah Nuno (Carpinteria basketball), Erick Nisich (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Marko Pliso (Cate basketball), Lauren Noggle (Dos Pueblos basketball), Sophie Leggett (Dos Pueblos water polo) and Destinee King (SBCC women’s basketball).

