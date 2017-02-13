Alejandra Alvarez Honored as Carpinteria’s Phil Womble Award Winner

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

When she played doubles on the Carpinteria High girls tennis team, Alejandra Alvarez not only cheered for her side but for the opponents, too.

“At the end of the match, I feel like she always had two new friends,” said her coach Charles Bryant.

Bryant is now watching her lead the Warriors to success on the soccer field.

Alvarez was recognized for her great attitude and work ethic by being named Carpinteria’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Alvarez was named the most improved and most inspirational player on the tennis team. Soccer, however, is her main sport, and her outstanding play led the Warriors to a Frontier League championship.

“Alejandra is one of the most solid people I’ve ever met,” soccer assistant coach Lucy Carleton said. “She reminds me of Phil. He’d sit over there and always have that grin. And Alejandra is the same way, she’s always smiling.”

Alvarez comes from an athletic family. Her three older brothers were standout athletes at Carpinteria, and the oldest went on to play professional soccer.

She decided to give tennis a try after running for the cross country team — she has earned six varsity letters in her three years at Carpinteria High.

“She gave it her all, gave her heart, always gave 100 percent,” Carleton said. “She has a great attitude, is always doing the right thing and respecting her opponents. And that smile is always on her face. It makes her a joy to be around. That’s why she has led the (soccer) team so effectively as one of the team captains.”

Alvarez will lead the Warriors into a first-round CIF home playoff game on Thursday against either St. Bonaventure or Pilibos.

