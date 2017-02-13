Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:44 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Alejandra Alvarez Honored as Carpinteria’s Phil Womble Award Winner

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2017 | 4:40 p.m.

When she played doubles on the Carpinteria High girls tennis team, Alejandra Alvarez not only cheered for her side but for the opponents, too.

Alejandra Alvarez, Carpinteria’s Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award winner. Click to view larger
Alejandra Alvarez, Carpinteria’s Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award winner.

“At the end of the match, I feel like she always had two new friends,” said her coach Charles Bryant.

Bryant is now watching her lead the Warriors to success on the soccer field.

Alvarez was recognized for her great attitude and work ethic by being named Carpinteria’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Alvarez was named the most improved and most inspirational player on the tennis team. Soccer, however, is her main sport, and her outstanding play led the Warriors to a Frontier League championship.

“Alejandra is one of the most solid people I’ve ever met,” soccer assistant coach Lucy Carleton said. “She reminds me of Phil. He’d sit over there and always have that grin. And Alejandra is the same way, she’s always smiling.”

Alvarez comes from an athletic family. Her three older brothers were standout athletes at Carpinteria, and the oldest went on to play professional soccer.

She decided to give tennis a try after running for the cross country team — she has earned six varsity letters in her three years at Carpinteria High.

“She gave it her all, gave her heart, always gave 100 percent,” Carleton said. “She has a great attitude, is always doing the right thing and respecting her opponents. And that smile is always on her face. It makes her a joy to be around. That’s why she has led the (soccer) team so effectively as one of the team captains.”

Alvarez will lead the Warriors into a first-round CIF home playoff game on Thursday against either St. Bonaventure or Pilibos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 