Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Alejandra Alvarez Scores 2 Goals in Carpinteria Loss

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2016 | 7:40 p.m.

After playing a tough opponent on Tuesday, Carpinteria came out flat against a solid Foothill Tech girls soccer team and dropped a 5-2 decision on Wednesdsay.

"Again, we had some good opportunities but just did not convert," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But I give Foothill Tech a lot of credit as they were first to every ball and every second ball.  We just had easy giveaways and mistakes that made the evening more difficult. When we did play the ball on the ground and kept possession we looked good.  But for the most part, the Dragons pressure forced us to make quicker decisions or play long balls."

Alejandra Alvarez scored both goals for the Warriors (1-4).

"She scored both goals through grit and determination as she had to fight off multiple defenders just to give herself a chance, which thankfully she converted," said Bryant.

The Warriors are back in action Saturday against St. Bonaventure.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 