Alejandra Alvarez Scores 2 Goals in Carpinteria Loss

Girls Soccer

After playing a tough opponent on Tuesday, Carpinteria came out flat against a solid Foothill Tech girls soccer team and dropped a 5-2 decision on Wednesdsay.

"Again, we had some good opportunities but just did not convert," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But I give Foothill Tech a lot of credit as they were first to every ball and every second ball. We just had easy giveaways and mistakes that made the evening more difficult. When we did play the ball on the ground and kept possession we looked good. But for the most part, the Dragons pressure forced us to make quicker decisions or play long balls."

Alejandra Alvarez scored both goals for the Warriors (1-4).

"She scored both goals through grit and determination as she had to fight off multiple defenders just to give herself a chance, which thankfully she converted," said Bryant.

The Warriors are back in action Saturday against St. Bonaventure.

