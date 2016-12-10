Alejandra Alvarez’s Hat Trick Powers Carpinteria to 4-1 Win

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria's Alejandra Alvarez is on fire for the Carpinteria girls soccer team.

She recorded a hat trick Saturday, powering the Warriors to a 4-1 non-league victory over a shorthanded St. Bonaventure.

"She has been playing so well lately, whether it is from her outside back position or as a midfielder," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "Two goals in her last game and three today."

Dayne Wagner opened the scoring, beating the St. Bonaventure goalkeeper with a blast from 25 yards.

Alvarez then took over. On her first goal, she fought off defenders to get her shot off. The second goal was assisted by Aisha Durate and her third was off a nice feed from Yaneli Silva.

"I thought Yaneli did a great job today and was much more involved in her center midfield role," said Bryant. "Xochitl Moreno and Aly Springer were very solid on defense as well."

Carpinteria (2-4) will take the rest of December off from playing matches.

"The girls get a week off of practice due to finals week and then hopefully we can get a practice or two in over the break to get ready for league play in January," said Bryant.

