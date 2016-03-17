Alejandro ‘Alex’ Saucedo of Montecito, 1939-2016

Posted on March 17, 2016 | 1:44 p.m.

Source: Debbie Saucedo

Alejandro “Alex” Saucedo passed into the eternal care of the Lord March 4, 2016, after a few days at Serenity House.

He is at peace after his 32 year struggle with Parkinson’s and finally Lewy body dementia.

Born June 16, 1939, in Santa Rita, N.M., Alex and his family moved to Santa Barbara in 1948.

His humble beginnings in Santa Barbara included a paper route and shoe shine enterprise on lower State Street. He even delivered newspapers to Pearl Chase.

Alex was a popular student at Santa Barbara High School (always a Don) playing football and also the drums in the orchestra and the marching band.

After graduating in 1957, Alex joined the Marine Corps Reserve, took basic training and served his six months active duty.

He then attended Santa Barbara City College, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he graduated with a degree in ornamental horticulture.

Alex was recruited right out of Cal Poly to work for Velsicol, an agricultural chemical company. He moved to San Francisco and later to Chicago while also maintaining offices in New York City.

Knowing he wanted to return to Santa Barbara, Alex started buying income properties in the area in 1969 and joined the Santa Barbara Rental Property Owners Association. He was on the board for many years, served as president and was awarded their highest recognition.

In 1972 he moved back to his beloved Santa Barbara with his wife and young daughter, Gina, bought a lot on East Mountain Drive in Montecito, drilled for water and built a home and guest house.

After Gina enrolled at Mt. Carmel School, Alex fought to keep the school open when it was faced with an effort to close it. He helped found the Dad’s Club and served on the school’s Board of Education.

Alex was also one of the founders of Villa Majella, a home for unwed mothers. Frequently, young women who became pregnant back in those days were thrown out of the house, forced to make grave decisions about the coming baby, making a living and abortion with little support. Villa Majella has given many young women time and a supportive environment to make these decisions rationally.

He went to work selling real estate in Santa Barbara and the rest is history. He became an expert in land and apartment markets and was deeply respected and loved by his fellow realtors.

After a divorce, Alex met Debbie Boldt in 1988 while caravanning for real estate. They married in 1989 and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary at Mt. Carmel followed by a joyful celebration with family and friends.

Alex was always a supportive and loving husband deeply rooted in his faith and love of God.

Having Parkinson’s, Alex never took one single day for granted. He and Debbie traveled the world, including walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain, touring Machu Picchu and the Amazon and running with the gazelles and wildebeests in Africa.

When they stuck closer to home, Alex was always trimming oak trees, painting, tending his orchids, maintaining rental properties and working in his succulent garden, keeping him in good physical shape.

He got up at 5 a.m. daily to hit the gym and played golf regularly with Debbie and loved their nightly walks on Butterfly Beach. Some of their fondest memories were golf trips across the U.S. and tournaments with family and friends, not to mention his official hole-in-one.

We were all very proud of his encouragement and support as well as his help making deliveries when Debbie started a wholesale bakery, Debbie’s Delights.

Alex was a long time member of Montecito Country Club, a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and past president of Catholic Charities.

Alex was preceded in death by his father Pablo; his brother Ray (Nito); and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; mother, Consuelo Saucedo; sister, Evangeline Herrera; brother-in-law, Al Anglin; and daughter, Gina Saucedo.

A celebration of Alex’s life was held Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Montecito.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Villa Majella, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School or the Parkinson’s Association of Santa Barbara.