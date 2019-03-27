Alert Neighbor Credited with Reporting Santa Barbara House Fire

An alert neighbor prevented a minor fire from getting out of hand Wednesday night at a house on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 2-story residence on the 500 block of West Victoria Street, said fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes.

The flames were contained to a bathroom on the second floor, and were quickly knocked down, Mailes said.

No one was home when the blaze broke out, but a neighbor who was getting his mail saw the flames in the bathroom window and called 9-1-1. Mailes said.

There was some minor smoke damage in the rest of the structure, Mailes said, and it appeared only one resident would be displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

