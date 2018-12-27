Alessandro Esquivel of Isla Vista, 1998-2018

Posted on December 27, 2018 | 6:44 p.m.

Source: Esquivel Family

Alessandro Esquivel passed away after a terrible accident on October 20, 2018, when he fell from the cliffs in Isla Vista, California. He was 20.

Beloved son of Ana Esquivel and Carlos Esquivel, and cherished brother of Isabella, Carlos Andres and David Antonio Esquivel, Aless was an awesome, loving and charismatic young man. He was full of life and plans for the future.

Aless came into this world before his time — three months early to be exact — as a premature baby. He left this world the same way he came into it, very prematurely.

He will be missed. Till we meet again, my love.