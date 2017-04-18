Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Alessio Bax to Perform Schumann Piano Concerto with Chamber Orchestra

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | April 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Dazzling Italian pianist Alessio Bax will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a season-ending performance of Robert Schumann’s "Piano Concerto in A Minor" on Tuesday, May 16, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Also featuring Schumann’s "Symphony No. 2," the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., following the orchestra’s final Supper Club dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway.

Hailed for his lyrical playing and insightful interpretations, Bax has appeared as a soloist with more than 100 orchestras, including the London and Royal philharmonic orchestras and he NHK Symphony Orchestra in Japan.

He recently toured in South America and Asia, and returned to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for engagements in New York and on tour.

In 2013, he received the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award and Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award, which recognizes young artists of exceptional accomplishment.

Bax’s discography includes recordings of works by Beethoven, Brahms and Rachmaninov. Gramophone magazine said: “His playing quivers with an almost hypnotic intensity.”

Bax has headlined a succession of concerts with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra in recent years, including a performance of Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5 to conclude last season.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

The May 16 concert will be preceded by the Chamber Orchestra’s final Supper Club dinner of the 2016-17 season at 6 p.m. in the Lobero courtyard, preceded by wine service at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature Refugio Ranch wines and Italian cuisine by Chef Renato Moiso of Santa Barbara’s Via Maestra 42 restaurant. Dinner tickets cost $50 and seating is limited. Call 966-2441 for more information.

Concert tickets can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441. Additional SBCO ticketing details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

For more information on the Chamber Orchestra, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 