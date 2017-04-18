Alessio Bax to Perform Schumann Piano Concerto with Chamber Orchestra

Dazzling Italian pianist Alessio Bax will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a season-ending performance of Robert Schumann’s "Piano Concerto in A Minor" on Tuesday, May 16, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Also featuring Schumann’s "Symphony No. 2," the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., following the orchestra’s final Supper Club dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway.

Hailed for his lyrical playing and insightful interpretations, Bax has appeared as a soloist with more than 100 orchestras, including the London and Royal philharmonic orchestras and he NHK Symphony Orchestra in Japan.

He recently toured in South America and Asia, and returned to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for engagements in New York and on tour.

In 2013, he received the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award and Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award, which recognizes young artists of exceptional accomplishment.

Bax’s discography includes recordings of works by Beethoven, Brahms and Rachmaninov. Gramophone magazine said: “His playing quivers with an almost hypnotic intensity.”

Bax has headlined a succession of concerts with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra in recent years, including a performance of Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5 to conclude last season.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

The May 16 concert will be preceded by the Chamber Orchestra’s final Supper Club dinner of the 2016-17 season at 6 p.m. in the Lobero courtyard, preceded by wine service at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature Refugio Ranch wines and Italian cuisine by Chef Renato Moiso of Santa Barbara’s Via Maestra 42 restaurant. Dinner tickets cost $50 and seating is limited. Call 966-2441 for more information.

Concert tickets can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441. Additional SBCO ticketing details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

For more information on the Chamber Orchestra, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.