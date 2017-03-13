Alex Furukawa Leads Laguna Blanca Past Carpinteria

Tennis

Alex Furukawa dropped only one game in three sets of play, leading Laguna Blanca to a 10-8 boys tennis win over Carpinteria on Monday.

Furukawa improved his season record to 11-0.

The Owls jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first round, getting singles wins from Furukawa, Victor Liu and Kai Nakamura.

Carpinteria stayed close throughout the match thanks to its doubles teams.

"We had a good day in doubles with No. 2 Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Jacob Ascencio and No. 3 Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson/Kirby Zapata sweeping their three sets each. I was happy with how they played," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "Solomon and Kirby were down 2-5 in their second set and came back to win in a tiebreak.

Carpinteria is 2-5 overall while Laguna Blanca improves to 5-1.