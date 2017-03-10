Alex Furukawa Leads Laguna Blanca Past Orcutt Academy

Tennis

Alex Furukawa didn't drop a game in sweeping his three singles sets and teammates Kai Nakamura and Conor Scheinberg also went 3-0, leading Laguna Blanca's boy tennis team to a 12-6 non-league win over Orcutt Academy on Friday.

It was the third win of the week for the Owls, who improve to 4-1.

In doubles play, juniors Victor Liu and Jason Barnick won two sets.

"Today was a great opportunity for our doubles guys to get some good experience," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We lost some tight sets, but we learned a lot."



Laguna plays next at Carpinteria High on Monday.

