Alex Furukawa Sweeps As Laguna Narrowly Escapes Quartz Hill

Tennis

Playoff pressure didn't break Laguna Blanca boys tennis on Wednesday as the Owls won its first-round Division 4 match against Quartz Hill of the Antelope Valley.

The Owls jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the match but four of those five sets were decided by two games or less. The momentum shifted significantly after Quartz Hill raced back, taking five of the next seven to make it 7-5 Laguna after two rounds of play.

Singles no. 1 Alex Furukawa, who swept all three sets on the day, clinched the match-winning 10th set to seal the deal. Kai Nakamura, who finished 2-1, added another win for good measure.

Laguna's no. 1 doubles team of Conner Scheinberg/Jason Barnick also swept, tucking away all three of their sets with 6-4 wins.

"Overall, it was an uneven performance for us, with lots of good runs mixed in with too many lapses, so to get sweeps at the #1 position in singles and doubles was huge," coach Trevor Thorpe said.

The Owls move onto the second round of CIF, where they will host Rio Mesa. Laguna narrowly defeated Rio in the regular season, 10-8.

