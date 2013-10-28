Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Alex Kormushoff Named President of Strategic Healthcare Programs of Santa Barbara

By Tom Gailey for Strategic Healthcare Programs | October 28, 2013 | 1:13 p.m.

Strategic Healthcare Programs announced that Alex Kormushoff, a global analytics technology executive with more than 30 years of experience and executive leadership, has been named its president.

Kormushoff will be responsible for scaling operations to support SHP’s rapid growth in the home health and hospice market and leading the company’s expansion into new health-care markets.

“Over the past 16 years, SHP has established an impressive reputation in healthcare data analytics and a corporate culture comprised of smart, dedicated employees who are committed to the mission of improving healthcare outcomes through more insightful performance data,” Kormushoff said. “I’m honored to join the team as they lead the way in applying the latest analytics technologies to decades of data on the post-acute care markets.”

Before joining SHP, Kormushoff focused his work on using data and analytics to drive efficient and effective outcomes for individuals and business. Kormushoff served as global growth and strategy leader and global public service leader for Accenture Analytics. Previously, he served as senior vice president of global operations at SPSS. He established the enterprise predictive analytics business and was instrumental in the 2009 sale of SPSS to IBM for $1.2 billion.

Over the course of his career, Kormushoff has also held a range of executive positions at companies including Sapient and Digital Equipment Corporation.

“Alex is joining SHP at a very exciting time as we help our customers raise the bar for healthcare performance nationwide. His expertise in applying predictive analytics to solve customer strategic and operational challenges will be critical as we expand into new healthcare markets,” said Barbara Rosenblum, founder and CEO of SHP. “As we continue to grow, Alex will play a key role in supporting the culture of innovation, passion and customer service of which we are so proud.”

To further serve the needs of SHP clients and partners, SHP is expanding its operations and opening a second location to be based in the greater Boston area. Kormushoff will divide his time between the Santa Barbara and Boston offices.

Kormushoff is a founding board member of Pennsylvania State University’s Homeland Security and Cyber Studies program and a board member of Pennsylvania State University Harrisburg’s School of Business Administration. Committed to entrepreneurship, he is a mentor for Excelerate Labs/Techstars. Kormushoff holds an MBA from Boston University and a BBA from Pennsylvania State University.

— Tom Gailey is a publicist representing Strategic Healthcare Programs.

