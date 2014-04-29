Alex Madajian of Santa Barbara Earns Rank of Eagle Scout

Alex Madajian, 16, of Santa Barbara has earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts — the Eagle Scout Award.

Alex was recognized in a ceremony held Sunday at Goleta Baptist Church.

A member of Elks Lodge Troop No. 4, Alex is one of about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to earn his Eagle; Alex has 45 merit badges and chose to design and build a system of storage cabinets at the Free Methodist Church.

Alex is home-schooled and attends Calvary Chapel, where he helps teach the third-grade Sunday School class. He also takes classes at Santa Barbara City College.

He joins other outstanding American citizens who have become Eagle Scouts, among them former President Gerald Ford, astronaut Neil Armstrong, and cinematographer Steven Spielberg.

Alex's older brother, Jonathan, and grandfather, both Eagle Scouts, participated in the ceremony as well as 17 Scouts from Troop 4. Eagle Scout Fritz Mora of Troop 105 sang during the ceremony, and Eagle Scout Michael Soto played the drums.

Alex is participating the musical Les Miserables at First Baptist Church this May.

He is the son of Viviane and David Madajian.

— David Madajian is the father of Eagle Scout Alex Madajian.