Golf

Alex Manion Leads San Marcos Girls Golf to First Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 5, 2017 | 7:35 p.m.

San Marcos broke into the win column on the golf course with a 278-286 non-league decision over Cabrillo on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Alex Manion earned medalist honors with a 45.

The Royals are 1-2-1.

"The team was very excited with our first win of the season today," coach Sarah Ashton said. "We are seeing a lot of improvement across the board as the girls get used to playing competitive matches several times a week."

San Marcos plays Santa Ynez on Wednesday at the Alisal River Course.

San Marcos - 278
Alex Manion - 45  (medalist)
Sofia Tasca - 56
Jackie Moreno - 58
Bronwen Smith - 59
Nina Huffman - 60

Cabrillo - 286
Ashlyn Wishwall - 48
Kelsey Bruner - 58
Britney McCune - 58
Thea Reagan - 61
Jaden Wiley - 61
 

