Alex Manion Leads San Marcos Golf; Providence, Santa Ynez Tennis Win

Prep Roundup

Alex Manion shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 246-356 Channel League win over Lompoc on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Manion had four pars and a birdie in her round. Sofia Tasca made three pars and was second in the match with a 47, and Anastasia Cotella carded a 49.

San Marcos is now 4-3 in league and 8-4 overall. The Royals host Dos Pueblos on Thursday at Sandpiper.

Providence Tennis Beats Bishop Diego

Helena Insua swept three sets for Bishop Diego (6-4, 6-1, 6-0), but Providence took the Frontier League match 13-5.

Ava Vandever of the Patrtios beat Taylor Woodward 7-5 and Christine Venzor beat Woodward 6-1

In doubles at No. 1 Chloe Olsen and Lizzie Butler won 6-4, 6-1.

Kate Benzian and Monica Carranza played No. 1 doubles for Bishop and finished 2-1: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.



Santa Ynez Tennis Beats Lompoc

Santa Ynez rolled to a 17-1 tennis win over Lompoc in a Channel League match.

The Pirates went 9-0 in singles.

