Alex Manion Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Royal

Alex Manion knocked down three par putts en route to a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead San Marcos to a 263-268 non-league girls golf win over Royal at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.
Sofia Tasca shot a 52, Anastasia Cotella a 53, and Jackie Moreno and Kenddal Egan both carded 57s for the Royals.
Kylie Johnson led Royal with a 48.
