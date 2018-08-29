Alex Manion’s PR Score of 39 Sparks San Marcos Golfers to Victory

Golf

Alex Manion shot a personal best of 39 and earned medalist honors to lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 224-252 non-league win over Ventura on Wednesday at Buenaventura Golf Course.

Senior Allison Seoane posted her personal best score with a 49 and sophomore Caya Castelo shot a 53 in her first match.

"This was our first match and it was great to see each player posting strong scores so early in the season," said San Marcos Sarah Ashton.

The Royals are back in action Thursday against Royal at Sandpiper GC.

San Marcos scores

Alex Manion 39

Anastasia Cotella 41

Sofia Tasca 42

Allison Sedane 49

Caya Castelo 53

