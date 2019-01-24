Alex Odell Scores 33 Points in Garden Street Academy Win

Boys Basketball

Alex Odell poured in 33 points and made six of Garden Street Academy's 13 three-pointers in a 74-64 boys basketball win at Dunn on Wednesday.

The scoring of Alex Odell and his brother Gabe allowed the Comets to pull away from Dunn in the fourth quarter.

Gabe Odell had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Garden Street is 6-8 overall and 3-2 in the Frontier League. The Comets play Providence at SBCC on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.