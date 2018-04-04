Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Alex Reilly’s Big Day Propels Dos Pueblos to Two Wins in Santa Barbara Invite

Chargers win an early showdown with Santa Barbara; Orange Lutheran wins title

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 9, 2017 | 9:47 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored four goals in the third quarter and held Santa Barbara to one goal in the second half for a 7-4 boys water polo victory Saturday in the Santa Barbara Invitational on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Dos Pueblos faced Damien later in the day in their final match of the tournament and won 11-6 to finish in 13th place.

In the championship game, defending CIF-SS champion Orange Lutheran beat North Coast Section power Campolindo, 12-8.

In the semifinals, Orange Lutheran edged Oaks Christian, 9-8, and Campolindo beat Mater Dei in overtime, 13-12.

Dos Pueblos (3-2) stepped up on defense in the second half against Santa Barbara.

Goalie Angus Goodner notched eight saves in a strong performance.

"Angus had some big saves to keep us in the game early and played really well behind our shot blockers," said Dos Pueblos head coach Connor Levoff.

Alex Reilly scored one goal and earned one steal and one assist in a solid two-way performance.

"Alex was a huge part of our defensive success moving in the gaps and disrupting Santa Barbara's rhythm on offense," explained Levoff. "His energy on defense led to counterattack and power play opportunities."

Freshman Sammy Arshadi scored twice for the Chargers.

Adam Coffin had two goals for Santa Barbara. 

Against Damien, Reilly scored three times and Rex Goodner and Kyle Faison each scored their first career goals for the Chargers.

"The guys played really well as a unit, working together on defense and sharing the ball on offense," praised Levoff.

Dos Pueblos hosts Santa Ynez on Tuesday in their next game action.

San Marcos Splits Two Matches; Falls to Righetti and Edges Tamalpais

A tough Righetti squad outlasted the Royals in a 12-8 victory. Trevor Ricci scored three times for San Marcos while Kellen Radtkey added two goals.

Sam Fuller went off offensively in the Royals' second match of the day, an 8-7 victory over Tamalpais. Fuller, who was taking the ACT during San Marcos' first game, proved his value by scoring five goals, including the game-winner in sudden-death overtime. Radtkey and Ricci each added another goal to their impressive days as well.

"It was a tough weekend and I was really proud of the way the guys battled," said San Marcos head coach Jeff Ashton.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

