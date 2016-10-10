Alex Sczudlo Leads Santa Ynez Past Morro Bay

The Santa Ynez girls golf team completed its best Los Padres League and regular season in five years with a 272-303 victory over Morro Bay on Monday.
The Pirates finished 5-1 in league and are 8-4 overall.
Alex Sczudlo shot a 53 to earn medalist honors for the first time in a high school dual meet.
Today was a very special day for Alex Sczudlo," said coach Ashley Coelho.
Morro Bay 303
Brooke Mace 60
Abigail Burrus 66
Lauren Augusta 60
Hannah Butler 72
Rachel Brindley 59
Sarah Martinez 58
Santa Ynez 272
Eva Hennessee 54
Alex Sczudlo 53 (Medalist)
Gracie Church 62
Caroline Clarke 54
Gabrielle Sczudlo 56
Erinn Callaghan 55
