Alex Szymczak Leads Santa Barbara Water Polo Past Agoura
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 6:25 p.m.
Santa Barbara High got in a non-league girls water polo game against Agoura before finishing Channel League play and defeated the Chargers, 10-8, on Senior Day.
Alex Szymczak scored three goals and had two steals to lead the Dons.
Anna Hepp added a pair of goals and Georgia Ransone spearheaded the defense for Santa Barbara.
The Dons play Buena and Ventura on Thursday to close out league play.
