Alex Szymczak Leads Santa Barbara Water Polo Past Agoura

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High got in a non-league girls water polo game against Agoura before finishing Channel League play and defeated the Chargers, 10-8, on Senior Day.

Alex Szymczak scored three goals and had two steals to lead the Dons.

Anna Hepp added a pair of goals and Georgia Ransone spearheaded the defense for Santa Barbara.

The Dons play Buena and Ventura on Thursday to close out league play.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.