Alex Szymczak’s Goal Lifts Santa Barbara Over Temple City

Alex Szymczak scored the game-winning goal, lifting Santa Barbara High to a 7-6 victory over visiting Temple City in a non-league girls water polo game at the Dons' pool.
Jordan Duggan tallied two goals for the Dons.
Santa Barbara later played CIF-SS Division 1 third-ranked Mater Dei and lost 10-2.
Abigail Hendrix had a goal ane drew two ejections against a Monarchs team that earlier in the day lost against Dos Pueblos. Goalie Faith Tedesco made nine saves.
