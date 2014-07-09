Alexander Duckworth of Santa Maria, 1952-2014

Posted on July 9, 2014 | 3:14 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

On July 1, 2014, Alexander Duckworth of Santa Maria passed away with his family by his side.

Alex (aka Dana) was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 5, 1952. He graduated from Santa Monica High School and attended Santa Monica City College. He joined the family plumbing business, but after a back injury switched to plumbing and landscaping sales. In 1998, he started his own gardening business, which he retired from in 2013.

Growing up, he and his father ran a Boy Scout troop, where he earned his Order of the Arrow rank and nearly became an Eagle Scout. As a scout, he climbed Mount Witney twice and went on several survival trips. He loved the outdoors and dreamed of being a forest ranger.

In 1976, he married his wife of 38 years, Lynn Koster. They lived in the Los Angeles area until 1990, when they moved to Santa Maria to be closer to Lynn's grandmother. In 1983, their only child, Christina, was born. When Christina was 6, they bought a camper and spent their free time traveling all over California. In 2005, their grandson, David, was born. Alex (Papa) and David were very close. He shared with David his love of nature, including rock hunting. In 2005, Alex and Lynn took David on a 10-day trip to Yellowstone, which was a dream trip for Alex.

Alex and Lynn also loved to travel to the various wine regions of California and enjoyed having picnics at wineries with friends and family. Alex was also a huge Nascar fan and for his 50th birthday went to his first race in Fontana. His "man cave" was filled with Nascar memorabillia which he collected over the years. He also loved music and had an extensive album collection.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, daughter Christina and grandson David. He is also survived by his sister, Dera Nolan of Tampa, Fla.; two nephews, Bryan Reeves and Travis Nolan; one niece, Darla Nolan; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Koster of Santa Maria; and his father-in-law, Bill Koster of Lake Havasu, Ariz.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to the American Cancer Society.

