Alexander Gardens Assisted Living Hosting Concert with Westmont College
By Mary Lynn Brook for Alexander Gardens Assisted Living | October 14, 2014 | 4:21 p.m.
Alexander Gardens Assisted Living is hosting a musical concert with Westmont College at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.
The concert will feature Aaron Wilk (piano),Rebecca Shasberger (cello), Isaac Kay (violin), Lalia Mangione (violin), Chyna Charbonneau (oboe), Samantha Wilson (viola), Lalia Mangione (violin) and Alexandra Nieuwsma (harp).
RSVP to Mary Lynn Brook, director of sales and marketing, at [email protected] or 805.886.2662.
Alexander Gardens Assisted Living is located at 2120 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.
— Mary Lynn Brook is the marketing director Alexander Gardens Assisted Living.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.