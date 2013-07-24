Alexander Gardens Hosting Collaborative Event for Seniors and Their Families

The Alexander Senior Properties is pleased to be hosting a community collaborative event for seniors and their families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Alexander Gardens, 2120 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

The Shamrock Senior Ministries from the Community of Christ is facilitating the event.

The guest speakers will be Sam Geli, chaplain educator from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, sharing about when and how to use chaplains in a variety of health-care settings.

Travis Brock Ph.D., will offer tools for family and friends as caregivers and their need for self-care.

The Tree House Restaurant will cater the lunch, and the Santa Barbara chapter of the Threshold Choir will provide information about this type of spiritual practice through music as ministry for those on the threshold of a life transition.

Each person in attendance will receive a certificate of participation and appreciation from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

— Megan Foster is the marketing director for Alexander Senior Properties.