Alexandra Freres, Ysabella Yturralde Claim Fiesta Spirit Crowns for 2015 Old Spanish Days
Dynamic dance duo to lead the way as ambassadors for annual Santa Barbara tradition, which culminates Aug. 5-9
Alexandra Freres, the newly crowned 2015 Spirit of Fiesta, smiles with 2015 Junior Spirit Ysabella Yturralde, left, after Saturday’s competition at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger / www.olenberger.com
)
By Fritz Olenberger, Noozhawk Contributor | April 18, 2015 | 9:05 p.m.
Amid twirls, swirls and smiles, Alexandra Freres earned Spirit of Fiesta honors for 2015 and Ysabella Yturralde was named Junior Spirit at Old Spanish Days Fiesta auditions Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School.
A Santa Barbara tradition, Old Spanish Days Fiesta takes over the city Aug. 5-9.
On hand to cheer on Saturday’s performers was Natalie Mowers, the 2014 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.
Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days Fiesta, or call 805.962.8101. Connect with Old Spanish Days Fiesta on Facebook. Follow Old Spanish Days on Twitter: @oldspanishdays.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.
