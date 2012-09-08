Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Alexandra Tang’s Funeral Service Scheduled for Friday at St. Raphael Church

24-year-old UCSB graduate was found stabbed to death in Orange County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 8, 2012 | 7:56 p.m.

The funeral service for Alexandra Tang has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, the family announced Saturday. The service is open to family and friends, as well as community members who wish to honor her life.

Tang, 24, was stabbed to death Sept. 1 in Laguna Hills. Her boyfriend, Derek Pinski, 25, was arrested the next day in Mesa, Ariz., and has been charged with her murder, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The couple met at UCSB, where Tang earned a psychology degree. She was working with children with autism at the time of her murder.

In lieu of flowers, the Tang family has asked that donations be made to Domestic Violence Solutions, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization that assists victims of domestic violence. Those who wish to donate are asked to type “In Memory of Alexandra Tang” in the field provided on the online donation page or make the designation on checks.

Click here for more information about Domestic Violence Solutions, or contact associate executive director Marsha Marcoe at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.963.4458 x17.

Click here to visit Tang’s memorial page on Facebook. For more information, contact Nyholt at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.364.2615.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

