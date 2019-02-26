Alexi Gill-Daniel Newton of San Marcos Win SBHS Doubles Invitational Title

Tennis

In an all-San Marcos final, the team of Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton defeated Jimmy Wimbish and Alex Stefanov to claim the Flight 1 title at third annual Santa Barbara High Doubles Invitational Tournament last weekend at SBHS and the Knowlwood Tennis Club.

Newton-Wimbish won the title match 6-3, 6-4.

There were 24 doubles teams divided into three brackets for the two-day event. Schools that participated included Concord De La Salle, Arroyo Grande, Viewpoint in Calabassas, San Marcos and Santa Barbara High.



Santa Barbara High's No. 1 team of Taylor Kleine/Mason Lender finished fifth place in Flight 1 with a victory over De La Salle's No. 1 team Jeff Kubota/Ben Beernink 6-2, 7-6.

SBHS No. 2 team of Hunter Gomersal/Lucas Pollero finished seventh in Flight 1 with a clutch victory over Arroyo Grande No.1 Joey Kullmman/Michael Atherton 5-7, 7-6, 10-8.

The SBHS No. 3 team of Fabian Clifford/Makaha Baer finished in 5th place in Flight 2, beating De La Salle's Tony Ballot/Smahal Perera 6-1, 6-2.

The SBHS No. 4 team of Warren Firestone/Blake Siemens was fifth in Flight 3 with a victory over Viewpoint No. 6 team Samuel/Shulman 6-2, 6-3.

The SBHS No. 5 duo of Dylan Edwards/Kian Pardisi had a tight match in the seventh place match and came just shy against Viewpoint No. 5 Anderson/Friedman 3-6, 7-6, 8-10.

