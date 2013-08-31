Alfred E. ‘Fred’ Acuna of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Posted on August 31, 2013 | 9:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Alfred E. “Fred” Acuna passed away on August 24, 2013. He was 89, and was affectionately known as “Fred,” to his friends and “Papa” to his family.

Fred was born July 9, 1924, in Canoga Park and raised in Santa Barbara. He attended Santa Barbara High School. During World War II, Fred proudly served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 under General George Patton. His experiences in the service instilled a sense of discipline and patriotism that never left him, as friends and family will attest to the many stories he would share on his outside patio. His conversations and smiles filled those around him with comfort and laughter.

After returning from service, he married his sweetheart, Lucy Soria, on February 19, 1948. Married for more than 60 years, they had two children, Faye and Michael. Fred began working for the City of Santa Barbara on May 1, 1950. With more than 35 years of service, he retired on his birthday, July 9, 1985. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He became an avid reader and treasured his numerous fishing trips and trips to Las Vegas.

Fred was a devoted family man, caring husband and loving father. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, and son Michael. Those who brought him great joy throughout his life include daughter Faye Acuna Yzquierdo; four grandchildren, Larry Yzquierdo, Erik (Liz) Yzquierdo, Tracie (Joe) Padilla and Alanna Acuna; seven great-grandchildren, Joey, Reese, Taylor, Kylie, Aidan, Justus and River; sisters Connie Garcia and Maria Castillo; and brothers Jessie and Albert Acuna.

Family and friends are invited to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, for viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2013. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2013, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Fred Acuna, friend, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, you will be greatly missed. May God bless you in eternal peace.