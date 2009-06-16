Alfred Louis Filippini, 1944-2009

Posted on June 16, 2009 | 3:07 p.m.

Source: Alfred Louis Filippini

Alfred Louis Filippini, Ph.D., was born in 1944 in Oakland. He spent many happy years with his wife, Deborah, and his five children before passing from liver cancer on June 14 in his Santa Barbara home. He also lived the last 10 years of his life with a completely occluded aorta. It is remarkable that enough blood still found its way to such a big heart.

Al began his career in real estate, tax planning and investments in 1964. He specialized in tax and estate conservation planning and wealth preservation. He earned a Ph.D. in U.S. Tax Law in 1967. Al was an expert in tax strategies, an author and a teacher at Monterey College of Law and Golden Gate University Graduate School of Taxation. He held an MBA and was a registered financial consultant, a designation earned from the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants.

Al spent much of his time in the 1970s and 1980s traveling throughout California, Hawaii, Guam and Hong Kong, where he operated his tax-planning businesses. More recently, Al was named Senior Market Advisor of the Year in 2002 by the Society of Senior Market Professionals. The prestigious achievement was chronicled in a magazine cover story on Al suitably titled “Who’s the Boss?”

Al never backed down from a challenge. During the El Niño storm while in Monterey, Al took freeway closures as a test for his In-N-Out craving — and somehow got there. Don’t forget the 150-degree latte with four brown sugars. Who else shopped online enough to receive Christmas gifts from Overstock and Amazon?

Al left no goal unaccomplished by the end of his lifetime, having lived such an incredible life he was left with a modest bucket list — simply spending time with his family. He was truly a man who lived his life to the fullest in a way that only those who witnessed could believe. If it wasn’t the best then he didn’t want it, and if it was the best then he already had at least one and probably a few.

Among Al’s hobbies were movies, food and cars. He definitely had a need for speed when it came to cars, even in his final years. There was always an amazing look of excitement and joy when Al hit 100 mph on the freeway on-ramp — and 130 mph by the time he was on the freeway. He also enjoyed traveling to exotic places such as Jamaica. The Bay Area always held a special place in his heart having met his wife, Deborah, there.

Al is survived by his wife, Deborah, his five children — Alexis, Iaian, Alex, Christeva, Natali — his grandson, Drew Lucas Filippini, and his dog, Bailey. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family members. Private services were held.

A public service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 22, at The Montecito Country Club in Santa Barbara.

Life’s journey is not to arrive in the grave, in a casket with a well-preserved body. But rather to slide in sideways, all worn and tattered yelling “What a ride!” Thanks for sharing your journey with us, Dad. We love you.