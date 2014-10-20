Alfred Vance ‘Al’ Morgan of Santa Barbara, 1936-2014

Posted on October 20, 2014 | 11:14 a.m.

Source: Morgan Family

Alfred Vance “Al” Morgan died October 9, 2014, in Taos, New Mexico, as he was returning from an extraordinary vacation. He is loved by his family and friends who will miss his humor and wit.

Al was born in Liberal, Kansas, on April 13, 1936, to Gertrude and Forest Morgan. As a young boy, he loved riding his horse across the plains near the Cimarron River with his dog close beside. He was a graduate of Kansas University. He volunteered for the draft and after Army basic training plus specialized training in El Paso, Texas, was assigned to a Nike Hercules Missile Site near Fairbanks, Alaska.

Upon his return to Kansas, Al and Peggy Riley were married at the Danforth Chapel on the KU campus. He and his wife settled in Downey, California, after their three-month camping honeymoon across the West. They then attended the University of Southern California, where he received his MBA.

Al participated in several community activities. As a member of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church for more than 40 years, Al was a member of the Vestry, the Welcome Committee, Men’s Bible Study and served as Junior Warden. During this same period, he was also a member of the Lobero Theatre board.

He loved to dance. Al enjoyed membership in Los Fiesteros Dance Club, and since he equally enjoyed riding, was a member of Los Rancheros Pobres. Beyond home, Al made sure his children and grandchildren enjoyed swimming, beachcombing, skiing, fishing, boating and miles/hours/months of camping in a tent or a motorhome from California through Canada, the East Coast, Gulf Coast and home.

Al’s business career began with Fruehauf Trailer Company in Vernon, California. He then joined Security Pacific National Bank, where he first conducted research for placement of new branches, and later had marketing responsibility. He next worked with Doyle Dane Bernbach Advertising before joining a consulting and training organization. Following several years with Harbridge House Consultants, he and several other professionals formed a conglomerate association.

As president of Morgan Business Associates (MBA) for more than 40 years, Al advised, worked with, and challenged owners, managers, salespeople, customer contact employees and persons from all levels of the business enterprise on how to perform their jobs with more satisfaction and reward for themselves as well as their companies.

Al’s participative, action-oriented workshops — which included projects, laboratories and detailed plans — gained him a reputation of being one who “brought the workplace into the classroom.” Over the years, MBA migrated through a variety of industries to include government, utilities, insurance, banking, on/off-highway, small-medium-and heavy equipment manufacturers and their distributors.

Boppers, Bop Bop, Granddad, Grandfather, Godfather all work. Al’s grandchildren love him as he loved them, and they appreciate the time he spent with them. He listened, talked, shared ideas, smiled, wrestled, and knew and loved each of them dearly.

Al is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy A. Morgan; daughter Trudie M. Safreno (Ty); sons Vance R. Morgan, Allen F. Morgan and Bradley A. Morgan (Michelle); grandchildren Niell, Wade, Taylor, Caelen, Braeden, (Sherilyn), Callahan, Tristan, (Carol), Angelica and Keana, (Melissa), Ginger Miller, Kay Benjamin (Richard); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His youngest son, Kelly J. Morgan, preceded him in death in 1999.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the outstanding medical care he received from the Veterans Administration Clinics in West Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 25, 2014, at All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara. Memorial donations can be made to All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.