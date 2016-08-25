Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Alfredo Alvarez of Guadalupe, 1951-2016

By | August 25, 2016 | 8:42 a.m.

Alfredo Alvarez

Alfredo Alvarez passed away peacefully Aug. 21, 2016, at the age of 65.

He was raised in Guadalupe, Calif., and was one of 11 children. At the age of 15, Alfredo was only given six months to live but surpassed doctor’s expectations and lived 50 years longer than predicted, a true miracle.

He treated every day as a blessing and was kind to everyone he met. Although he was legally blind and faced with physical challenges, he never once let his handicaps define him.

Most people remember him walking the streets of Guadalupe and helping out at his family’s restaurant, La Pasadita.

Alfredo loved to travel and had been to many places around the world. As a devout catholic, he was most proud of his trip to The Vatican.

He loved to listen to music and watch TV, his favorite program being The Three Stooges.

Young at heart, he loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews and never failed to make them laugh. His love for life and big smile were impossible not to love. He will be truly missed.

Alfredo is survived by his 10 siblings Fausto Valenzuela (Rosalia), Linda Ferguson (Mike), Carlos Carlon (Rocio), Jesse Alvarez (Barbara), Rosenda Zepeda (Jimmy), George Alvarez, Lupe Fernandez (Alex), Rosemary Castro (Mike), Steve Alvarez (Jan) and Billy Alvarez (Kathy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Maria Luisa and Jesus Alvarez.

The family would like to send their deepest thanks to the staff at Country Oaks Care Center, who treated Alfredo like family of their own.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

A mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, followed by burial at Guadalupe Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

