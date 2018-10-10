Ali Hamadi Pours in 11 Goals in Carpinteria Win Over Nordhoff

Water Polo

Senior Ali Hamadi went off for 11 goals, powering the Carpinteria boys water polo team to a 16-5 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday.

The Warriors faced the challenge of playing in a shallow-deep pool.

"We proceeded to ramp up the energy with great offensive play that allowed for multiple goals," said assistant coach Sergio Castaneda.

Gabe Medel handed out several assists for the Warriors.

Carpinteria improves to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in league play.



