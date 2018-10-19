Ali Hamadi’s 5 Goals Spark Cate Water Polo Past Carpinteria

Water Polo

Ali Hamadi scored five goals to power the Carpinteria boys water polo team to a 10-3 non-league win over Cate on Friday.

The game was tense, with only three total goals in the first quarter and no goals in the third quarter," Carpinteria assistant Sergio Castaneda said. "We were able to find an advantage in the first and fourth quarter and were able to achieve a strong victory."

Castaneda praised the play of Gabe Medel. "He continues to show expertise in the field through crucial defense and great offense movement," he said.

The Warriors (15-5, 6-0) prepare for their last league game against Fillmore on Wednesday.

