Ali Wong Bringing Lots of Laughs to Granada

Ali Wong brings her hilarious stand-up comedy to the Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17.

With the recent release of her Netflix Special, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra, Wong became the first comedian to record a stand-up special while seven months pregnant. She also co-stars in ABC's new comedy, American Housewife, premiering this fall.

After SF Weekly selected her as Best Comedian of 2009 and the SF Bay Guardian awarded her Best of the Bay, Wong said she decided it was finally time to depart her hometown. Wong, who is also a writer and actress, lives in Los Angeles.

In 2010, Comedy Central listed her as one of seven Comics to Watch. In 2011, Variety Magazine named her one of the 10 Comics to Watch.

She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers. She appeared in Oliver Stone’s film, Savages and was a series regular on NBC’s Are You There, Chelsea?

In 2012, Wong hosted the Golden Globes Live Coverage on E! She is frequently seen on Comedy Central’s @Midnight and Inside Amy Schumer. She is currently a writer on ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat.

Tickets range from $39.75-$59.75, plus applicable service charges. They are available at Granada Box Office, 1214 State St., or online at GranadaSB.org. To charge by phone, call 899-2222.

— Jessica Puchli for Granada Theatre.