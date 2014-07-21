Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Alice Gillaroo to Lead Rona Barrett Foundation’s Campaign for Golden Inn & Village

By Kelly Kapaun for the Rona Barrett Foundation | July 21, 2014 | 3:20 p.m.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is pleased to announce that Alice Gillaroo will be leading the “Campaign for Golden Inn & Village.”

 

Alice Gillaroo
Gillaroo has extensive experience serving on nonprofit and foundation boards and as an executive director.

The “Campaign for Golden Inn & Village” is an ambitious three-year community-wide fundraising campaign to raise $3.5 million to complete the construction and furbishing of the Golden Inn & Village and provide seed money for essential programs and services to be delivered there for resident seniors and all seniors from the community.

The GIV will be the first senior housing project in the County of Santa Barbara and the State of California to provide affordable, aging-in place senior care for the Santa Ynez Valley’s most vulnerable seniors. It will be located at the heart of the community at the intersection of Refugio Road and Highway 246 across from the YMCA, Santa Ynez Valley High School, the Christian Academy and El Rancho Market.

“I joined the Rona Barrett Foundation’s campaign once I fully realized the crisis of affordable housing for seniors in our community had reached a critical mass,” Gillaroo said. “I believe that we have a moral obligation to be part of a viable solution. The Foundation’s compassionate and innovative response to this social inequity is both compelling and the right thing to do.”

Gillaroo has served as a Steering Committee member of the Northern Great Plains Project for the World Wildlife Fund, as a Development Committee member of the Santa Ynez Valley Coalition for the Environmental Defense Center, as a board member for Child Abuse, Listening and Mediation/CALM, as a Development Committee member for the Wildling Museum and as a board member for the Susan Love Breast Cancer Foundation.

Gillaroo has also previously served as an executive director for Heath House & Sarah House, The Fund for Santa Barbara and Transition House. She has a bachelor’s degree from California State University-Fresno and a master's degree in social work from the University of Utah.

“The foundation is fortunate to be able to rely on the expertise of Alice Gillaroo to help lead us forward in our campaign to raise much-needed funds to complete the GIV,” Rona Barrett said. “There is an urgent need for affordable housing for low-income seniors in our community, and Alice will help us move forward with this ambitious goal.”

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.

