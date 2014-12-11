New Director Alice Gleghorn Sees Opportunity in ADMHS’ Time of Transition

ALICE GLEGHORN

She says she is uniquely qualified to guide Santa Barbara County's mental-health department as it moves toward a patient-centered model

Alice Gleghorn, Santa Barbara County's new mental health and substance abuse director, doesn't mind transition.

In fact, it's one of the main reasons she took the job as director of Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services.

It's a massive department with a critical mission in the community, serving more than 6,000 clients, many of whom have serious mental health and substance abuse needs.

It's also a department that's in the middle of a tremendous transition, one that's been the focus of countless hours of staff time as the department moves toward a patient-centered model in an effort to leave its financial woes and clinical troubles in the past.

Gleghorn said she's excited about the work the staff has already done and is excited to jump in.

Noozhawk interviewed Gleghorn on her fourth day on the job, as she was still settling in, learning about the programs and meeting some of the 400 employees who work in the department.

Gleghorn started the job Monday and is the first permanent director since the departure of former ADMHS Director Ann Detrick in 2012, and will be stepping in for Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada, who has been acting in a dual role since then over both departments.

Gleghorn said she feels uniquely qualified to jump into the transition — what officials call "systems change" — because she was at the helm of the same thing at her old position at the San Francisco Department of Public Health as the county alcohol and drug administrator and privacy officer.

She worked to expand substance abuse programs, writing grants to harness federal funding that had not been available to the municipality before.

Heroin use is a prominent problem in San Francisco, and Gleghorn was able to help coordinate more treatment options, including a mobile methadone clinic and helping more primary care doctors receive their certifications from the Drug Enforcement Administration to administer methadone as well as beginning programs to administer buprenorphin, another drug used to aid opiate users going through withdrawal.

Gleghorn had the responsibility of integrating San Francisco's substance abuse and mental health programs into one behavioral health program, something that most likely will take place here in the future.

The bifurcation of those programs has been problematic in many counties, including Santa Barbara, because many people have mental health issues as well as substance abuse issues, and treating the two together is more difficult.

Santa Barbara has committed to working within the tenets of the Mental Health Services Act, which focuses on treating clients with dignity and with recovery in mind.

"We're asking questions like how do we become truly welcoming to people who come through our door and make sure people don't slip through the cracks," she said.

Better efforts of reaching out to "frequent fliers" of the mental health system are also a priority, as well as better reaching out to the small number of clients, many of whom are homeless, who cycle among jail, the psychiatric health facility and the emergency room.

On Gleghorn's third day on the job, she sat down with other department officials to brief a handful of reporters on some of the new programs in the works.

The county received more than $11 million in grants earlier this year, and is working to funnel those monies into more crisis triage teams, mobile crisis efforts in Lompoc and outpatient psychiatric beds.

ADMHS officials are betting that more early intervention — reaching out to people in their communities to help get them into treatment early — will take the pressure off of more costly interventions if a person is allowed to deteriorate, eventually reaching a crisis point and ending up in jail or in a psychiatric bed.

It's also a time of opportunity, with the Affordable Care Act ushering more people into the health-care system, bringing federal dollars with them.

Challenges remain, however. For example, the department is still struggling to hire enough psychiatrists to keep up with demand.

"Psychiatrists are in demand everywhere," Gleghorn said, and the high cost of living coupled with Santa Barbara being a smaller, more rural county compared to Los Angeles and San Francisco add to the challenge.

Gleghorn previously served as deputy director of Community Behavior Health Services, director of research, epidemiology, development and grants with the county of San Francisco, and as assistant professor at John Hopkins University School of Public Health.

"I really wanted to make a commitment to that community, and I'm proud of my work there," she said of San Francisco, where she worked for 20 years. "I see this as a way to spread some of those great practices" picked up in San Francisco.

She holds a doctorate degree in psychology, a master's degree in clinical psychology, and bachelor's degrees in psychology and anthropology, and is a licensed psychologist in California.

She grew up in Los Angeles County, where her parents still live, and said a big draw of the job was the ability to be close to family and friends who are still in the area.

Gleghorn started her education at UCSB — living in Francisco Torres — but was there for a year before transferring and finishing her undergrad at UCLA.

She said she's excited to see more of the county, and her new job has her driving frequently between Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

"Coming to Santa Barbara at this time is really exciting," she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .